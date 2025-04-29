ImpactLife is putting a call out for Blood Donors

By Gary Scott on April 29, 2025 at 10:30am

A spokesman for the Blood Center says the summer months mean fewer blood donors.

As a result, Kirby Winn is asking people to strongly consider giving.

Winn says it’s inevitable that the supply drops off when school lets out.

He says vacations play a role too.

Winn says Impact Life offers all kinds of incentives to give. And, a gift of blood can save up to 3 lives.

He says there is no hyper critical need now.

He says the supply is about average, but a need spike often comes out of the blue, prompting a call for blood.

Winn says the blood taken here can go to 120 hospitals in western Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. He says the shelf life for whole blood is 42 days.

Winn says the Jacksonville police department will host a blood drive Thursday from 8 to 11 AM. Routt Catholic holds a drive Friday from 9 AM to 2 PM

The normal blood draws here are the first two Mondays of next month at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital from 11 AM to 6 PM. A third will be held May 19th at the Jacksonville Community Center.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

