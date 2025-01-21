Impersonation Scams Hitting Cass County

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn is warning area residents of a phone scam in which a caller is posing as a member of law enforcement.

Ohrn said in a Facebook post earlier today that someone posing as a deputy of the Cass County Sheriff’s Department was calling residents informing them that they had a warrant out for their arrest, and to avoid arrest they needed to pay a certain amount of money.

Ohrn says that law enforcement will not inform someone of a warrant over the phone nor would they request payment over the phone.

As of this afternoon, Ohrn said that the scam caller had now morphed into being a member of the Cass County Circuit Clerk’s Office also intimidating residents with a threat of a warrant unless they paid money to avoid arrest.

Ohrn says to hang up the phone and do not provide any personal information. Ohrn says if you have any doubts, hang up and call the Sheriff’s Department at 217-452-7718.