Income Tax Filing Deadline A Month Away

The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding residents that they have a month from today to file individual income tax returns. July 15th is the same date set by the federal IRS for 2019 taxes. Individuals must file by the July 15th to avoid penalties and interest.

Governor JB Pritzker extended the tax filing season three months from the normal due date of April 15 to help Illinois taxpayers experiencing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IDOR Director David Harris encourages anyone experiencing financial hardship to file as soon as possible to take advantage of any credits and deductions that are available to them.

As of today, a little less than 5 million Illinois residents have filed their tax returns already despite the extension. IDOR has successfully processed over 3.3 million refunds to date. As part of a revised revenue estimate released in April, the Governor’s Office of Budget and Management projected the extension would defer approximately $1 billion in general fund revenue to Fiscal Year 2021.

IDOR reminds taxpayers that the fastest, most secure way to receive a refund is to file a tax return electronically and request direct deposit into a checking or savings account. Taxpayers may file and pay their IL-1040 for free through MyTax Illinois. Taxpayers who have already filed a return can check their status by using the Where’s My Refund? link located at www.MyTax.Illinois.Gov.