Income Tax Filings Due Wednesday

The three month extension on state and federal income tax filings ends tomorrow.

The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding Illinoisans, tomorrow, July 15th is tax day. Governor J.B. Pritzker extended the state income tax filing by three months in March following the federal government’s extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IDOR Spokesperson Sam Salustro told NPR this week that as of last Monday, about 86% of Illinois taxpayers have filed, which equates to about 5.1 million people.

Salustro says of those, approximately 3.5 million have received a state income tax refund. He says the fastest way to receive a refund is to file electronically and select the direct deposit option. Individuals needing support may call the IDOR telephone assistance hotline at 1-800-732-8866.

All Illinois taxpayers can file their Form IL-1040 free using the MyTax Illinois website.

Taxpayers can also use the MyTax portal to check on the status of their refund, make a payment, retrieve their PIN, or look up their estimated/extension payments.

Some lower-income taxpayers can also file their federal returns for free through the Internal Revenue Service’s FreeFile program; visit irs.gov for more information.