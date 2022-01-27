Indiana Man Arrested in Pike County on Drug Charges Monday

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Indiana man on several drug charges Monday.

According to a press release, during the early morning hours on Monday, a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound on-ramp of Interstate 72 in Barry.

Subsequent to the stop, 26-year-old, Kirk M. Beumer of Sheridan, Indiana was cited for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession With the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and Driving Under the Influence of a Drug Substance or Intoxicating Compound.

Beumer was transported to the Pike County Jail and appeared in Pike County Court on Tuesday. Bond was set at $10,000 with 10% apply. Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney set pre-bail conditions that would allow Beumer to live and work in Indiana and Missouri. Beumer will be required to drug test prior to each court appearance.

Beumer is next due in court March 1st with counsel.