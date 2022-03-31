Indiana Man Convicted of Murder of Former Jacksonville Man

It’s been almost 3 years since the remains of former Jacksonville resident Alex D. Jackson was found in a ditch near Mooresville, Indiana. In May, his family may see justice in his case in an Indianapolis court room.

21 year old Justin Blake was convicted of first degree murder in the middle of February. He is due to be sentenced on May 30th.

Overton and Blake are both accused of first-degree murder of Alex D. Jackson.

According to WTHR in Indianapolis, Blake’s cohort, 27 year old Britney Overton testified under “use ammunity” that Blake shot Jackson in the head after a night of drinking, drugs, shoplifting, and armed robberies. According to Overton’s testimony, Blake and Jackson had only possibly met one time before September 8, 2019 – the night Jackson was shot and left for dead.

According to WTHR in Indianapolis, Overton testified that after the spree came to a close that Blake shot Jackson out of fear he might report them all to the police. Overton says Blake also threatened to kill her, too if she talked to anyone. Overton admitted on the stand that she was a methamphetamine addict and had been a casual sex partner of Blake’s prior to the incident. A man identified as “K.J.” also was an apparent witness and culprit in the night of crime. There has been no indication that this 3rd individual has been arrested in the case.

Overton’s use ammunity will allow everything she said on the stand to be used against her during her own trial in Jackson’s murder scheduled to begin on May 10th. WTHR says she has not been offered a plea deal for her testimony.

According to the State Journal Register, Jackson had been living in Indiana at the time of his death studying environmental science at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and working for XPO Logistics.