Indivisible Jacksonville Chapter Hosting Open Chair Town Hall, Criticizing Miller’s Lack of Availability; Trump Admin. Cuts

A local chapter of a national movement protesting the cuts of the Trump Administration are hosting an open chair town hall meeting in Jacksonville this coming weekend.

Indivisible Jacksonville formed in January and was founded by Devon Bryson. Bryson told the Journal Courier in January that it was way for those worried about the impact by the president’s actions to come together to support one another.

The national Indivisible organization was formed in 2016, following Trump’s first election. The nationwide actions during the March Congressional recess are being organized by the Indivisible Project as part of the ongoing Musk or Us campaign, in protest of Elon Musk’s work through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Recently, other chapters in the local 15th Congressional District have been protesting the recent votes taken by Congresswoman Mary Miller. The group has also protested Miller’s lack of visibility in her district. A large rally occurred in Mahomet over the weekend, with nearly 400 people showing up in front of one of Miller’s district offices. Miller’s open office hours in various locations has seen an uptick in attendance from constituents demanding answers on government program cuts, Miller’s votes of support, and her lack of availability for town hall meetings.

Indivisible Jacksonville is bringing in members of the Petersburg and Springfield communities this weekend to the Midwest Agriculture & Arts Complex, formerly known as Mac Hall at 225 South Clay Avenue on Saturday, March 22nd at 3PM. The speakers will include Krystle Able, Executive Director of Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans, Pediatrician Dr. Madeline Mier, and nurse Jennifer Todd a possible challenger to Miller in the next mid-term elections.

The meeting notice says that numerous requests for a town hall on the recent Medicare and Medicaid cuts that Miller voted for have not been responded to. Instead, the field experts are being brought in to alert the public as to what is being disrupted. ASL interpreters will be provided.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

