Infant Dies Friday In Nebo Fire

An infant has died after a fire in Nebo on Friday afternoon. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reports that the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 530 East Middle Street in Nebo at 3:42PM Friday. Following the extinguishing of the fire and a search for a missing child, the body of eight-month-old Dallas William Dean Mooney of Nebo was located inside the remains of the home.

On Saturday, Mooney’s body was transported to Bloomington for a joint autopsy with the Pike County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Coroner’s Office. Greenwood says following the autopsy, it was determined that Mooney had succumbed to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall. No foul play is suspected. Assisting at the scene of the fire on Friday was the Spring Creek Fire Department, the Pleasant Hill Fire Department, Pike County EMS, the Illinois State Police District 20 Office in Pittsfield, the Illinois Conservation Police, and the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office.