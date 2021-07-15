Info Sought on Three Individuals Seen Entering Vehicles Illegally in Jacksonville

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of recent criminal trespass to vehicles.

In the early morning hours of Friday, July 9th, several unlocked vehicles were entered illegally in the Highlander Heights subdivision. Witness told police they observed three white males leave the scene in a Black Dodge Charger.

The police ask that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted through the Morgan-Scott Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout.