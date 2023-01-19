Info Sought on Wed Waverly Home Burglary

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent residential burglary in Waverly.

According to Morgan, Scott & Cass County Crime Stoppers, sometime between the hours of 6:00 am and 5:30 pm yesterday, January 18th, unknown person(s) entered a residence in the 300 block of East Tremont Street in Waverly.

Upon entry, a small safe containing personal documents was removed from the home.

Crime Stoppers, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Waverly Police Department are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for an anonymous cash reward.