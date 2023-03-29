Information Released on Fatal Car Crash Near Winchester

By Benjamin Cox on March 29, 2023 at 11:16am

The Illinois State Police have released information on those involved in the fatal car crash yesterday morning outside of Winchester.

According to the report, a 2007 white Dodge Sprinter 2500 van was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 106 driven by 46 year old Volodymyr Petryshyn of Wheaton at approximately 6:25AM yesterday.

For unknown reasons, Petryshyn’s van crossed the center line and struck a 2004 gray Ford Mustang driven by 19 year old Mollie R. Smith of Pleasant Hill.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene. Petryshyn refused medical treatment. Traffic was diverted off of Illinois Route 106 until 11:45AM yesterday during clean up and investigation of the crash.

The Illinois State Police say charges may be pending per further investigation.