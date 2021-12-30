Information Released on Fatal Cass Co. Car Crash from Dec. 23

Information has been released about a fatal Cass County Car Crash from December 23rd.

According to a Cass County Sheriff’s report, a call came into 9-1-1 dispatch at 7:34AM Thursday, December 23rd of a single vehicle in a ravine in rural Virginia.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies found a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta on the north side of Virginia Road, a quarter mile east of Thompson Road, about 3 miles west of Virginia.

According to the report, the car had been traveling eastbound and the vehicle’s left set of wheels exited the roadway, traveled just over 100 feet until the right wheels then left the roadway. The vehicle then careened into a fence before jumping across a ravine and hitting an embankment on the west side of a driveway. After striking the embankment, the vehicle rolled backwards approximately 20 feet before coming to a stop, with the rear of the car hanging over the east bank of the ravine.

The driver of the vehicle, 29 year old Jarod N. Robeson of Springfield and formerly of Virginia, was found deceased inside the vehicle. According to the report, it appeared the vehicle had been at the scene for some time and there was no evidence of anyone else being in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.