Information Released on Greene County Logging Accident That Killed Pike County Man

A Pike County man was killed in a logging accident in southern Greene County last week.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that an emergency dispatch was received by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6:30 in the evening on Monday, March 28th of a man that had been struck by a tree.

Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen told the Prairie Press that it was reported that a man involved in a logging operation south of Carrollton off of U.S. 67 had been doing some tree cutting work for a landowner near what used to be the Old Amish Shoppe.

McMillen says during the course of the logging operation that a tree ultimately fell on 51 year old Lyndle E. Labby, Jr. of Pittsfield causing traumatic injuries leading to his death.

No further information about the incident has been released. Services were held for Labby on Wednesday near Pearl.