Information Released on Officer-Involved Injury Incident in Alsey From Earlier this Month

The identity of a man who was involved in a brief standoff with Roodhouse Police and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Alsey earlier this month has become available.

A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to serve an active Greene County warrant for petition to revoke probation on a suspect at a home near the corner of Cottonwood and Cherry Streets in Alsey on Tuesday, August 9th. The deputy was being mutually assisted by an officer from the Roodhouse Police Department in the execution the warrant.

Upon arrival, the suspect, identified as 50 year old David G. Moore, shouted obscenities at the officers, had a brief physical struggle with officers, and fled inside the residence where he barricaded himself inside. After the officers made entry into the home, police learned Moore had received a laceration above his right eye. Moore was taken from the residence by ambulance to Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton for treatment and was later booked into the Greene County Jail.

The Roodhouse Police Department confirmed after the incident that the officer assisting in the arrest fractured their ankle and had to have emergency surgery to repair the damage. The officer currently remains in recovery at home.

Moore has been cited with aggravated battery of a peace officer, battery of a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer. Charges have yet to be filed in the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office or the Scott County State’s Attorney’s Office. Moore remains lodged at the Greene County Jail without bond.