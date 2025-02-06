Information Released on Weekend Shooting in Rural Petersburg

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identities found with gunshot wounds at a home in rural Petersburg on Saturday afternoon.

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 12:30PM Saturday at a residence in the 15000 block of Tice Road, just east of Petersburg off of Illinois Route 123. Upon arrival, deputies found two men with gunshot wounds.

On Monday, Menard County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Hollis said in a press release that the Illinois State Police had been requested to assist in the investigation of the shooting, but there was no further danger to the public at that time.

On Tuesday morning, Coroner Allmon released the identity as one of the men involved in the shooting as 40-year old Richard Withers of Petersburg. According to Allmon’s release, Withers was transported by EMS from his residence to Springfield Memorial Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound. He was pronounced clinically deceased on Sunday at 5:12PM. An autopsy was scheduled.

Several Menard County organizations had begun asking for prayers and support for the Withers Family by Sunday, identifying a Porta High School student as the other victim in the incident. Porta and A/C Central High School students were asked to wear camouflage in support of the Withers Family on Monday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Coroner Allmon officially released the identity of the second victim, 15-year old Grant Withers, also of Petersburg. According to the release, Grant was also transported by EMS from his residence to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield after sustaining a gunshot wound. He was pronounced clinically deceased on Tuesday at 2:38PM. An autopsy determined that Withers died from the gunshot wound. The State Journal Register has identified Grant and Richard as father and son.

The Illinois State Police’s Zone 4 Division of Criminal Investigation have released no further information about the incident, but have confirmed that the investigation remains active.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the Withers Family in Grant’s memory on Sunday. As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised over $45,000 to support funeral and additional expenses related to his passing. PORTA Superintendent Shannon Duling told the SJ-R that counselors have been made available to students to talk about the incident.