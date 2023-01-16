Information Sought on Beardstown Park District Vandalism

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are accepting tips for a recent vandalism incident in Beardstown.

Some time over the weekend between January 6th – 8th, individuals vandalized and damaged the basketball and tennis courts in the Beardstown Park District near the swimming pool.

Tiles were ripped up from the courts causing an estimated $68,000 in damage. According to Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn speaking to the Cass County Star Gazette, someone used a sign to bust up the tiles and then, drove onto the court with what appears to be a side by side or UTV. The sign was then thrown into one of the basketball hoops.

If you have any information about this incident, please leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300, or leave a tip at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Tips may also be sent via text message to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.