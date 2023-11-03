Injured Springfield Man Cited In Head-On Collision With Combine in rural New Berlin

A Springfield man is currently being treated in a Springfield-area hospital after a jeep hit a combine head-on in rural Sangamon County yesterday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, just before 5:15 yesterday evening, the Sheriff’s Office along with the Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries in the 153000 block of Old State Road, a quarter mile west of Woodwreath Cemetery in rural New Berlin. The New Berlin Fire Department, Chatham Fire Department, and Sangamon County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, Deputies had determined a 2017 white Jeep Cherokee struck a John Deere combine in a head on collision. The Jeep, driven by a 29-year-old male, was driving west bound on Old Jacksonville Road and crashed into the front of the John Deere Combine. The driver of the combine told Deputies he was driving east bound on Old Jacksonville Road going 10 miles per hour. According to the driver of the combine, the Jeep swerved into the east bound lane of traffic and struck the front of the combine. The driver of the combine reported no injuries. The 29-year old male driver of the Jeep, later identified as Frederick D. Johnson of Springfield, was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries to a Springfield-area hospital after being extricated from the vehicle.

During the investigation into the accident Deputies recovered 124.1 grams of suspected cannabis; 22 individually factory packaged gummies and assorted cannabis, and nearly $15,000 in U.S. Currency from Johnson’s Jeep.

Johnson was issued citation for reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Johnson is currently at an area hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.