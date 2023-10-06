Institute for Extraordinary Banking Names Farmers State Bank “Extraordinary Bank of the Year”

Pictured (L to R): Danielle Howland, Executive Client Manager; Roxanne Emmerich, Founder of the Institute of Extraordinary Banking; Nevin Grigsby, President and CEO, Farmers State Bank; Jill Moss, Chief Operating Officer; Adam Lawson, Senior Vice President

The Institute for Extraordinary Banking has honored a-Pittsfield based local banking firm with one of its top honors.

The Farmer’s State Bank was recognized as the institute’s “Extraordinary Bank of the Year” at an event in Atlanta, Georgia on September 20th. Farmers State Bank has been a top-three finalist for the award four years in a row. Over 4,500 community banks nationwide are eligible for the award based upon 5 criteria, philanthropy, customer service, thought leadership, workplace culture, and financial literacy education.

Winning this award also means the Unstoppable Foundation, a non-profit humanitarian organization bringing sustainable education to children and communities in developing countries, will receive $25,000.00 in Farmers State Banks’ name to build a school in Africa. In addition, Farmers State Bank will also receive a custom-wrapped car, as well as a promotional marketing package to use locally.



Farmers has locations in Pittsfield, Winchester, White Hall, Hull, and Jerseyville.