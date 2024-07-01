Interim Superintendent Hired at Pikeland CUSD #10

Pikeland School District #10 has hired a new leader for the interim.

Pikeland School officials announced on June 21 that Dr. Jo Campbell has been hired as the interim superintendent for at least the first semester of the 2024-2024 school year.

Campbell will fill the role while the Pikeland School Board continues its search for a permanent, full-time replacement after former interim superintendent Dr. Todd Fox recently departed the district for a new full-time teaching position with John Wood Community College in Quincy.

According to the June 21st announcement, Dr. Campbell has 33 years of experience in education and has previously served as an interim superintendent for the following districts: Schuyler-Industry CUSD #5, Canton USD #66, LaHarpe CSD #347 & Dallas ESD #327, Palestine CUSD #3, and Abingdon-Avon CUSD #276. Dr. Campbell officially started his duties with Pikeland on June 25th.

The Pikeland Board of Education said in the announcement that it will continue to work with School Exec Connect, to find a full-time superintendent.