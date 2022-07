Due to damage to the roadway in the construction zone on I-72 at milepost 92 (in between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue), IDOT will be closing down all westbound traffic at I-72 at Veterans Parkway/Illinois Route 4.

Several vehicles were reported off the road at the location with flat tires or vehicle damage earlier this afternoon.

Westbound traffic will be re-routed onto Veterans Parkway/Illinois Route 4. I-72 westbound will be closed until the road can be repaired on Monday, July 11th.