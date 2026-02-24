Investigation Continues into Missing Auburn Woman

The Sangamon County Sheriff is asking for your help in the investigation into the disappearance of an Auburn woman nearly 40 years ago.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Department say that on June 28, 1987, then-22 year old Brenda Bottoms walked with a female acquaintance from her residence in Auburn to a local tavern. As they were walking home, they encountered two males and went to an apartment complex to talk.

Bottoms reportedly got into a brown vehicle described as having dents on the passenger side. Witnesses say she appeared to know the occupants of the car and got in voluntarily.

Brenda Bottoms has not seen or heard from since.

In the last year, the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division has conducted multiple interviews in connection with case. As a result, investigators believe there may have been additional individuals who saw Bottoms prior to her disappearance.

Sangamon County Sheriff Paula Crouch is asking anyone who may have information related to the case, no matter how minor it may seem, to come forward.

If you have information on the disappearance of Brenda Bottoms in 1987, you’re asked to call the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 217-753-6840, you can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427 or by going to cash-for-tips-dot-u-s.