Investigation Into Bliefnick Murder Leads Authorities to Search Lagoon in East Quincy

Investigators are searching for more clues into a woman being gunned down in her home in Quincy last month.

WGEM reports that Quincy Police, Illinois State Police, and Tri-Township Fire searched a lagoon yesterday on a property co-owned by Timothy Bliefnick. Police were seen in a boat searching a lagoon within the Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park on East State Street on Quincy’s east side. Bliefnick is listed as a co-owner of TBRK Properties. LLC. the company which owns the property.

Timothy Bliefnick

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates confirmed to the media that the search efforts were part of the homicide investigation of 41 year old Rebecca Bliefnick, Timothy Bliefnick’s estranged wife.

The 39-year old Timothy Bliefnick made his first appearance with private attorney Casey Schnack on Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion. Judge Robert Adrian denied bail and granted a DNA sample to be taken from Bliefnick at the request of the state.

Timothy Bliefnick is next due in court for an arraignment on Friday, March 24th.