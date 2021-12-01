Investigation Into Counterfeit Bill Leads to Foot Chase

A Missouri man was arrested yesterday morning after a complaint of a counterfeit bill eventually turned into a foot chase.

Jacksonville Police were called to investigate a report of a counterfeit bill that had been passed at the Circle K on North Main Street at approximately 6:22 am.

During a subsequent investigation, police went to a residence in the 700 block of North East Street looking for a person of interest in the incident. While speaking with occupants at the residence, officers determined that one person had been previously served with a letter of no trespass for that address.

The man who was identified as 39-year-old Aubrey B. Cropp of Bowling Green, Missouri then fled on foot but was apprehended by police. During his arrest, Cropp was found to be in possession of a clear rock-like substance, a black tar-like substance, and a glass pipe containing residue on his person, according to a police report.

Cropp was booked into the Morgan County Jail yesterday morning on charges of resisting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and criminal trespass to land.

Cropp remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.

Jacksonville Police also served 22-year-old Koby M. Baumgart, listed as homeless of Jacksonville, with a letter of no trespass to the Circle K after he allegedly used a prop $20.00 bill to purchase an item.