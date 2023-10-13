Investigation Into Heinz Funeral Home Continues to Grow in Size

The Heinz Funeral Home investigation into mishandled cremains continues to expand.

WICS Newschannel 20 reported yesterday that Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed cases of wrong cremains returned to families in Morgan, Cass, Greene, Montgomery, Macoupin, and Sangamon counties amounting to about 70 families.

The report says that Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation are now involved in the investigation into the possible issuing of criminal charges. Heinz Funeral Director August Heinz had his funeral home director license permanently revoked from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations last week.

Allmon says he has received phone calls from families residing out of state about receiving incorrect cremains from Heinz. So far, Allmon says he has reconnected over a dozen families with the proper set of cremains within the past day and a half, and is hoping more is to come.

Residents who have had past dealings with Heinz Funeral Home or Family Care Cremations are urged to contact their local coroner’s office if they feel they are in possession of the wrong cremains related to their deceased family member.