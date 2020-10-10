Investigation Into Virginia Police Chief Likely to End This Week

The ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate actions by the Virginia Chief of Police is likely coming to an end soon.

According to the posted agenda for the Virginia City Council’s October 12th meeting, the council is set to appoint positions for Chief of Police, Public Works and a lawyer.

Current Chief Bryce Kennedy was placed on paid administrative leave in September while the Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation into allegations Kennedy sent inappropriate messages via SnapChat to a minor.

According to WAND reports, Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn says the investigation should be wrapped up this week.

The agenda gives no indication if the appointment of Chief of Police is temporary, or if Kennedy has been terminated or resigned from the force.

The Virgina City Council will meet in person at the Virginia City Hall on Monday at 7:00 pm