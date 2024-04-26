Investigation Open in Rural Jersey County Juvenile’s Shooting Death

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a juvenile after a shooting during the evening hours on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound at approximately 5PM on April 24th near a residence in rural Jersey County. Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Officers from Jerseyville Police Department, responded to the location.

Upon arrival, officers located he victim and began administering first aid. Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance arrived and took over emergency care. Air Evac Lifeteam air service transported the victim to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

If you have any information concerning this incident, contact the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590 or leave a tip at their website tworiverscrimestoppers.org.