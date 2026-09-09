Investigation ramps up in Bottoms’ Missing Person Case

The investigation into the disappearance of an Auburn woman is continuing nearly four decades after she was last seen with some recent developments.

Sangamon County Sheriff Paula Crouch says investigators have received new information that is giving them hope of finally bringing closure to Brenda Bottoms’ family. Bottoms was 22 when she disappeared in 1987.

According to a report from Capitol City Now, Crouch recently told the Sangamon County Board investigators received information that possible human remains could be located in a deserted well in the Auburn area.

Two properties have been excavated so far, with help from Petersburg Plumbing and the Laborers’ Disaster Response Team.

Nothing has been found, but Crouch says a third excavation is expected to be scheduled soon.

The sheriff says investigators have consulted with Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.

Crouch also credited the Laborers’ Disaster Response Team and Petersburg Plumbing for donating equipment and labor, saying their assistance has saved taxpayers a considerable amount of money during the investigation.

Crouch says neither she nor her investigators are giving up on finding answers in the Bottoms case. Within the last six month, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has reported new tips and information in the nearly 40 year old case.

If you have any information into the disappearance of Brenda Bottoms, you can contact the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers anonymously at cashfortips.us or call 217-788-8427.