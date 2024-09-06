Iroquois Co. Man Sentenced to Prison For Barry Truck Stop ATM Burglary

A man connected to a truck stop burglary last fall in Pike County has been sentenced to prison time.

35-year old Christopher T. McCorkle of Clifton pleaded guilty to a count of burglary and theft of property between $500 and $10,000.

McCorkle was arrested along with 28-year old Echo L. Brewington of Quincy at the Ice House Motel in Barry on October 29, 2023 by members of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint earlier in the evening f a theft from the Barry Travel Plaza advising someone had broken into and took money from an ATM/cash changing machine in the gaming area. When McCorkle was taken into custody, he was also wanted on a no-bond arrest warrant for burglary out of Kankakee County and was said to also be wanted for similar crimes throughout the state.

Brewington

Brewington is set to appear before the Pike County Court on similar charges on Tuesday.

McCorkle was sentenced by Pike County Chief Judge J. Frank McCartney on Tuesday to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and was ordered to pay an undisclosed fine and restitution. He was given credit for two days served. The sentence is expected to run concurrent with charges in other jurisdictions.