IRS Extends 2021 Tax-Filing, Other Deadlines for December Tornado Victims to May 16

The IRS announced yesterday that victims of this month’s tornadoes will have until May 16th to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

Following last week’s emergency declarations issued by FEMA, the IRS is providing this relief to taxpayers affected by storms, tornadoes and flooding that took place starting on December 10th.

Currently, relief is available to taxpayers who live or have businesses in the following counties in the listening area: Cass, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, and Pike. The IRS will provide the same relief to any other localities designated by FEMA in these or neighboring states. The current list of eligible localities is always available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

The tax relief postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred starting on December 10. As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until May 16 to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period. This includes 2021 individual income tax returns due on April 18, as well as various 2021 business returns normally due on March 15 and April 18.

The May 16 deadline also applies to quarterly estimated income tax payments due on January 18 and April 18.

The IRS disaster relief page has details on other returns, payments and tax-related actions qualifying for the additional time.