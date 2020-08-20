IRS Extends Deadline On EIP Requests

The IRS announced yesterday that it has extended its deadline for Economic Impact Payments to ensure people with children receive the distribution.

The IRS has extended its deadline to September 30, 2020, for people to provide information to the IRS using its Non-Filer Tool on the irs.gov coronavirus website.

People should apply if they: receive Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability benefits, or Supplemental Security Income payments; did not file a 2019 or 2018 tax return; have a qualifying child under age 17; and did not already enter information in the IRS Non-Filer Tool for themselves and at least one child.

If someone already entered information in the tool, before, and even after, the previously announced deadlines of April 22nd if receiving Social Security and May 5th if receiving SSI; they do not need to do anything. The IRS will automatically make an EIP payment in October 2020 based on the information provided to them.

The full August 14th press release from the IRS can be read here on the $500 EIP payments.