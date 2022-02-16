IRS, Other Groups Providing Tax Assistance to Seniors, Low Income Families

Low-to-moderate income families and senior citizens needing assistance filing their 2021 income taxes can receive free help through several trusted programs across the State of Illinois. The Internal Revenue Service, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program, and Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program are providing free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in select locations statewide.

How taxpayer assistance is provided and when services are available varies by region, based upon several variables including COVID-19 conditions and volunteer capacity.

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free tax help for individuals making $58,000 a year or less, people 60 years of age or older, individuals with disabilities, and taxpayers with limited English-speaking skills.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program provides free tax assistance, with a special focus on taxpayers over the age of 50 or who have low-to-moderate income.

Availability is determined at the local or community level. AARP membership is not required to receive assistance.

Taxpayers can search for a free tax assistance provider closest to them by visiting IDOR’s website tax.illinois.gov. Individuals with questions should contact IDOR’s Taxpayer Assistance Division at 800-732-8866.

Taxpayers may also visit IDOR’s office in Springfield to receive assistance. Staff can help with any Illinois state income tax filing inquiries and are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.