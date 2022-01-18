Irvin-Bourne Gubernatorial Ticket Draws Local Endorsements

The Richard Irvin-Avery Bourne ticket was announced yesterday in an attempt to win the Republican nomination for governor and lieutenant governor.

The Aurora Mayor and 95th District State Representative unveiled a lengthy list of endorsements today in a press release from over 60 national, state, and local GOP leaders.

Former Congressman John Shimkus, 87th District State Representative Tim Butler of Springfield, Sangamon County Auditor Andy Goleman, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll, Calhoun County GOP Chairman Patrick Simon, and former Sangamon County Sheriff Neil Williamson are all listed as those who have endorsed the ticket.

Shimkus said in the press release that he was struck by Irvin’s military service, his work as Aurora’s mayor, and his track record as a prosecutor.

Irvin and Bourne are in a crowded field of other GOP hopefuls hoping to win the nomination to unseat incumbent J.B. Pritzker. The Irvin-Bourne ticket is believed to be receiving financial backing from billionaire businessman Ken Griffin and former Governor Bruce Rauner.

Irvin and Bourne mentioned neither during their joint statements announcing their candidacy yesterday.