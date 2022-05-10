Irvin-Bourne Ticket Picks Up Endorsement From Ezard, 50 Other Local Leaders, Legislators, Sheriffs

The Irvin-Bourne gubernatorial campaign rolled out a new list of co-chairs on Friday. The list includes over 50 local leaders and legislators from around Illinois.

One of those is Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard.

Ezard says he’s know Irvin for a long time: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mr. Irvin through work with the Illinois Municipal League. We sit on the board of directors together, and I’ve chatted with him many times over the years and sat by him at some meetings. We just have a good rapport with one another. I know the challenges of being a mayor, and he’s the mayor of the second largest city in Illinois. He’s done a great job in Aurora. I think with his running mate, Avery Bourne, having the downstate connection and with his connection to the collar counties, I think he’s the one that will move Illinois in the right direction.”

Also joining Ezard on the list, were 99th District State Representative Sandy Hamilton of Springfield, and former Springfield Mayor Mike Houston.

Irvin and Bourne is one ticket in a crowded field in the upcoming Republican Primary on June 28th. Early primary voting begins on May 19th.