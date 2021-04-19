ISAC Announces 2021 State Scholars

Several local seniors were named to the Illinois Student Assistance Commission’s State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement. The 2021-22 designation applies to the year students will begin their post-secondary education.

Illinois State Scholars rank in approximately the top 10% of graduates from all of the state’s high schools. State scholars are usually announced in early December. However the postponement or cancellation of Spring 2020 college entrance exams due to COVID-19 delayed this year’s announcements until complete data was available.

The award is a non-monetary award where students are given a congratulatory letter and Certificate of Achievement from ISAC. An official Illinois State Scholar badge can be downloaded by honorees to be displayed on their social media profiles and can be shared to their school, parents, and other people’s social media pages.

The following students from the area were designated as State Scholars:



Brown County – Kaiya Behymer, Megan Miller, Alexis Smith

Cass County – AC Central High School: Alexis Reid, Gray Thompson; Beardstown High School: Amelia Gallaher, Melissa Garcia, Rilee Hobrock, Julissa Lopez, Lamine Sambou; Virginia High School: Samantha Reynolds, Kiley Tate

Greene County – Carrollton High School: Ellen Kangas, Emma Reynolds, Jenna Reynolds, Hannah Rhoades, Ella Richey, Daniel Vandersand; Greenfield High School: Allison Mettenburg, Courtney Meyer, Jessa Vetter; North Greene High School: Kyla Hurt

Macoupin County – North Mac High School: Maya Bruley, Jacob Burgess, Olivia Harmon, Lana Johnson, Ashley Nichelson, Grace Vincent; Northwestern High School: Kersty Gibbs, Katie Williams, Hunter Wood

Menard County – PORTA High School: Haley Atwater, Parker Beck, Zachary Dixon, Anna Foster, Sierra Garner, Alexis Jockisch, Nate Logsdon, Clayton Miller, Elinor Simmons

Morgan County – Franklin High School: Bethany Bergschneider, Madden Delaney; Jacksonville High School: Zoe Campbell, Zachary Cooper, Danielle Dillard, Lilie Floyd, Joseph Gallo, Samikshya Ghimire, Cole Goins, Reid Grojean, Saylor Hayes, Jacob Hembrough, Eshwari Kulkarni, Amiah Mather, James Pollitt, Alex Ramos, Gavin Roegge, Jordan Smith, Megan Walker, Julianne Wilson; Routt Catholic High School: Makenna Baptist, Emily Cosgriff, Victoria Fellhauer, Aniya Pallera; Waverly High School: Elias Embley, Connor Musch, Samuel Stanberry

Pike County – Griggsville-Perry High School: Fiona Kelly; Pittsfield High School: Mackenzie Amann, Lauren Archer, Alexis Groom, Katherine Hoover, Cassidy Poor, Rylee Shaw, Skyler Smith, Abby Springer, Allison Wessel; Barry-Western High School: Matthew Depke, Erick Hively

Sangamon County – Auburn High School: Tyler Burge, Ellyse Carter, Carter Evans, Caleb Farthing, Jessica Helms, Jax Richmond, Josie Schnelten, Gwen Squires; New Berlin High School: Rylie Crawford, Ethan Mudd, Faith Nuss, Dain Richie, Abigail Roberts, Connor Schutz, Ryley Turner, Kendall Wellman, Lauren Williams; Pawnee High School: Alexandria Gudgel, Connor Hennemann, Rachel Sharer; Pleasant Plains High School: Jacob Craven, Aliyah Diers, Kylee Furbeck, Logan Mink, Gavin Morley, Haniah Mueed, Kylie Nation, Hailey Schlict, Asya Smith, Kameron Wolters, Brian Zaborac

Schuyler County – Rushville-Industry High School: Ella Ackman, Jannat Cheema, Sydney Danner, Emily Mutschler, Kanon Prather, Justin Shelts, Lucas Wyatt

Scott County – Winchester High School: Gabriel Drake, Calista Fox