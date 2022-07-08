ISBE Awards $30 Million For School Building Maintenance Projects

The Illinois State Board of Education awarded over 600 school districts funds for maintenance and upkeep of educational buildings.

The 50/50 match grants total $30 million in state funding. The School Maintenance Grant Program provides eligible school districts up to $50,000 to put toward proposed maintenance projects.

To be eligible for School Maintenance Grants, applicants must be capable of matching any awarded state funds and commit to completing proposed projects within two years of funding dispersal. Funds must be used exclusively for the maintenance or upkeep of educational buildings, but applicants are given the freedom to submit projects that involve multiple types of work for a single building or a single type of improvement for several buildings.

The following districts in the listening area received the full $50,000 match grant: Brown County, Beardstown, A-C Central, Franklin, Waverly, Triopia, Jacksonville School District 117, Four Rivers Special Education District, Barry-Western, Winchester, Bluffs, Calhoun, Carrollton, North Greene, Greenfield, Northwestern, Pleasant Hill, Auburn, New Berlin, and North Mac.

Virginia School District received $44,000 from the program.