ISBE: In-Person Learning Returns This Fall

The Illinois State Board of Education today approved a resolution that will require most students to return to the classroom in the Fall.

The resolution adopted unanimously by the board today says that remote learning must be made available only for students who are ineligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and are under formal quarantine order by a public health department.

State Superintendent Carmen Ayala said during the meeting more detailed guidelines will be provided to school districts in the coming weeks about ambiguity surrounding the remote learning rules and the full return of in-person learning.