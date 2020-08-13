ISBE Releases Dashboard To Track School Districts’ Return to Learning Plans

A recent report says that most students in the state of Illinois will be returning to e-learning in some form this Fall for back to school.

Parents and students wondering what their school district’s plans for the fall semester are amid COVID-19 concerns can find out through a new portal from the Illinois State Board of Education.

According to the Illinois Center Square, ISBE has been surveying the state’s more than 850 school districts on reopening plans and it published a dashboard on the department’s website that allows everyone to see which options districts are planning to offer this fall.

As of yesterday, 671 districts in the state had responded to the survey. Of those responses, 319 districts plan to offer a blended model of both in-person and e-learning. About 200 districts will be doing in-person learning only and 150 will offer remote-only options.

Many administrators in local districts predict that the numbers will change as start dates get closer.

Guidance documents by ISBE were released in early June. Governor J.B. Pritzker has said that learning options, using the ISBE guidance, will be ultimately decided by local school districts.