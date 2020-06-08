ISBE Releases Guidelines For Limited In-Person Summer School

The Illinois State Board of Education released an outline of some limited face-to-face instruction for students who are attending summer school. The guidance says that no more than 10 people can gather in one place, and also requires social distancing and PPE to be used by all present.

Local school districts still have the discretion on whether to return to some face-to-face initiatives. ISBE is requesting that school officials wash hands frequently, conduct symptom and temperature checks before entering the school building, regularly clean and sanitize buildings and equipment, restrict the borrowing or sharing of items, and limit capacity in any space to 10 or fewer people. Individuals who show any signs or symptoms of illness should stay home.

Summer school activities that are included in the new directives include behind-the-wheel training for driver’s education, Child Find, early childhood and special education screenings, extended school year services, summer camps, Individualized Education Program meetings, school registrations, summer meal distribution, and mediation and due process hearings.

The agencies and the Transition Plan Advisory Workgroup will release further guidance in the coming weeks for the 2020-21 school year and activities allowed in Phase 4. A full list of the guidance can be found at this link.