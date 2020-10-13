ISBE Updates Guidance on Health & Immunization Records

The Illinois State Board of Education has changed course on the deadline for student immunizations. Meeting the October 15th deadline is still required by Illinois State law, even during a pandemic, but there are new options for those that fail to turn it in.

Yesterday, ISBE released a statement that said the COVID-19 pandemic has presented new challenges and situations where routine medical care is concerned. ISBE now says families that do not turn in their health examination or immunization records can have their child participate in e-learning or remote instruction only. Those students who don’t have their forms turned in, but are participating in remote learning will still be qualified for the free and reduced meal plans.

Prior to the guidance issued yesterday, ISBE had been allowing school districts to exclude students from remote instruction if they had not received up to date immunizations or physical records.