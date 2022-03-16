ISP Alert Suspect From Springfield Sleep Inn Suspicious Death Investigation Apprehended on Drug Charges

A person of interest connected to a suspicious death in Springfield’s west end has been apprehended on drug charges.

33 year old Lamar M. Beck of Springfield was arrested on Thursday, March 10th and is currently lodged at the Sangamon County Jail. Beck was named in an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network Broadcast for a possible connection to the suspicious death in the 3400 block of Freedom Drive at The Sleep Inn in Springfield last Wednesday. Beck was believed to have been traveling in a stolen vehicle at the time, according to the ISP alert.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon would later identify the decedent as 47 year old Lesli Lundquist of Champaign. According to autopsy reports, Lundquist died of a single gunshot wound.

Beck’s possible connection, if any, to the case has not been made public by the Springfield Police Department, and the investigation remains open.

Beck has been formally charged by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office with manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture and/or delivery of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine. He remains held on bond at the Sangamon County Jail.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police continue to investigate Lundquist’s death. A request for further information about Beck’s charges from the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office has not been returned.