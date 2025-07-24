ISP and Sangamon Co. State’s Attorney’s Office Announce arrest in death of Springfield woman who was found near I-55 last year

The Illinois State Police and Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office have announced the arrest and first-degree murder charges for a Springfield man after a woman’s body was found near I-55 last year.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 and Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser announce the arrest of 57-year-old Robert Lee Jr. of Springfield, for three counts of First-Degree Murder (Class M Felony) and one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death (Class 3 Felony).

On March 13, 2024, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) notified ISP of the discovery of human remains located along the I-55 southbound ramp from Stevenson Drive in Springfield. The victim was later identified as Teresa Coleman of Springfield. ISP was requested to handle the death investigation. Preliminary autopsy results determined Coleman’s death to be a homicide.

After a lengthy and thorough investigation, ISP special agents identified Lee as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued for Lee. On July 23, 2025, the US Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and ISP special agents took Lee into custody. Lee is being held at the Sangamon County Jail pending a detention hearing.

ISP is continuing to investigate the homicide. Anyone with information regarding Coleman’s death that leads to a conviction may receive a cash reward up to $5,000. If you have any information regarding this incident call the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427 or send in a digital tip using the P3 mobile app.