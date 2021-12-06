ISP Announces Forward Progress On FOID Renewal Backlog

The Illinois State Police has announced progress on the state’s FOID renewal backlog.

In a press release today, the ISP Firearms Services Bureau says it is currently processing FOID renewal applications in 38 calendar days. Statutory mandate requires FOID renewal applications to be processed within 60 business days.

ISP Trooper Jason Wilson explains how much the backlog has fallen since November of last year: “When we look at the November numbers in 2020, there were over 138,000 backlogged FOID renewal applications, and now, as of today, we are down to 7,800 and that’s also including all of the applications that have come in throughout the year. We are working as hard as we can to try to get this taken care of, and we do understand the frustration out there. We are doing everything possible to make sure that we can get that [number] down and hopefully the numbers from last year to this year prove that.”

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly says the improvement in workflow shows that the backlog is heading in the right direction.