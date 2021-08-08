ISP Announces Hack of FOID Portal

Another state agencies’ computer system has been hacked. The Illinois State Police is notifying about 2,000 Illinoisans with Firearm Owners Identification cards that their personal information may have been compromised in a hack of the agency’s portal. Illinois State Police officials said the information of about 2,000 FOID cardholders may have been accessed in the hack. ISP says they will be contacting those individuals.

According to a press release, Illinois State Police officials said in response to the hack, they are “restricting the use and access of personal information that FOID card applicants submit in their online FOID account that could match Illinois resident personal identification information unlawfully obtained from any number of previous cyber breaches,”

Agency officials said they continue working with other law enforcement agencies to further investigate the origins of the hack.

The hack follows other recent cyberattacks on state government agencies such as the Illinois Attorney General’s office and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.