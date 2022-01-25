ISP Arrest Beardstown Man For Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

By Benjamin Cox on January 25, 2022 at 10:17am

The Illinois State Police have arrested a Beardstown man after a 10-month long investigation into a criminal sexual abuse case.

ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 in Springfield announced today the arrest of 20 year old David Hernandez of Beardstown for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to DCI Zone 4 investigators, an investigation began in early March 2021 after a minor victim disclosed a sexual relationship with Hernandez. Through the course of the investigation, Zone 4 agents were able to locate evidence that supported the victim’s disclosure.

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Hernandez with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. DCI Zone 4 agents executed the warrant yesterday and transported Hernandez to the Schuyler County Jail. He is currently being held on $150,000 bond with 10% to apply.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.