ISP Arrest Springfield Man In Human Trafficking Investigation in Bloomington Area

The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Springfield during an anti-human trafficking operation in the Bloomington area.

According to a State Police report, on Wednesday, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau conducted an operation focused on identifying individuals who compel others into the commercial sex industry through force fraud and coercion, while also offering resources to victims of human trafficking that are encountered.

As a result of the operation, troopers arrested 24-year old Marcus D. Bender of Springfield for Class 4 felony Involuntary Servitude and Class 4 felony promotion of prostitution.

Participating in the operation with ISP were the Bloomington Police Department, East Central Illinois Task Force, Task Force 6 personnel and Homeland Security Investigations. The McClean County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation.