ISP Arrests Brown County Man on Sexual Assault, Aggravated Battery Charges

A Versailles man was arrested yesterday by Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 investigators and Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies for Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

According to ISP DCI Zone 4 reports, ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigators and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into 24 year old Robert W. Crafton, Jr. after a victim came forward and disclosed that she was both sexually and physically abused by Crafton.

Crafton is currently out on bond from a December 2021 arrest for 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, domestic battery, 4 counts of criminal sexual assault, and unlawful restraint. Crafton was set to appear in Brown County Court on the charges on March 14th. All of the 2021 charges are in regards to a different victim.

Crafton was arrested yesterday after being located on a traffic stop by the Brown County Sherrif’s Department. Crafton was transported to the Schuyler County Jail. Crafton is initially being charged with Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Domestic Battery, and is being held in custody pending the completion of a risk assessment.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.