ISP Assisting in Manhunt for Police Shooter

The Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in the shooting of a police officer.

According to information released area-wide by the Illinois State Police early this morning, the Granite City Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old DJ Marshall of Granite City, IL, who is believed to have shot a Granite City Police Department officer.

According to the report, at approximately 2:19 p.m. on Friday, Granite City Police Department officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Johnson Road in Granite City. ​

When officers arrived and encountered Marshall, he pulled out a firearm, fired several shots, striking one officer, and fled on foot. ​ The officer was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. ​

ISP has been utilizing K9 and an aircraft, and is working with the Granite City Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement, and the FBI to search for Marshall. ​

Marshall is considered to be armed and dangerous. ​ If you see him, Sate Police Officials say do not engage him and call 911 immediately.

Individuals with information on the whereabouts of DJ Marshall can call the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111 ext. 3. ​ ​