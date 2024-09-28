ISP Assisting in Search for Missing 15 Year Old Keokuk Girl

The Illinois State Police are asking for the public in West Illinois to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

15-year-old Clarissa M. Young, of Keokuk, Iowa was confirmed missing based on suspicious circumstances by the Keokuk Police Department.

According to the report, sometime during the early morning hours Friday, September 27th, Clarissa Young left her residence with 28 year old Shawn M. Carrell.

Clarissa is described as a 15-year-old white female with black hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 186 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, a black shirt with sunflowers, black shorts, and gray boots. Clarissa has a tattoo of a heart on her right arm and the word ‘Ford’ tattooed on her left arm.

Shawn Carrell is described as being a 28-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall, and is 225 pounds.

The two people are traveling in a white 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck with either Iowa license plate O C G 5 0 1, or Illinois license plate 1 7 9 7 8 1 5 B. They are believed to be in the Lewistown, IL, or Macomb, IL area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clarissa Young or Shawn Carrell should contact the Keokuk IA Police Department at (319) 372-1310, or call 911.