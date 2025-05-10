ISP confirms theft of funds investigation underway at Winchester EMS

The Illinois State Police have confirmed an investigation into theft of funds at the Winchester EMS.

An anonymous email from a Scott County citizen was sent to several news outlets on April 26 saying that a member of the Winchester EMS “has been stealing…taxpayer money.” The email says that the Scott County Commissioners and EMS leadership were aware of the issue and the email reported that “EMS leadership is reportedly seeking to handle the investigation internally rather than involving the proper authorities.”

The Winchester EMS began receiving taxpayer funding in January 2024 after citizens passed an advisory referendum to set up a special service area tax. The referendum and funding was a four-year long back and forth battle between EMS’s leadership and the Scott County Commissioners for the EMS to remain in operation. As the referendum was written, the tax levy for the special service area would provide about $260,000 a year strictly to fund salaries, allowing the service to establish paid positions to alleviate the strain on volunteer members of the group. The quarterly payments on the salaries carry a requirement of incident reporting to the commissioners along with progress reports on ALS certification, among other items that are controlled by the county commissioners. The remainder of the funding for capital improvements and other items are funded through the EMS’s 501(c)3 status and private fundraising.

The Illinois State Police confirmed via email to The Source reporter and WLDS News correspondent Ben Cox on Friday that ISP Special Investigations has an open investigation referencing the theft of funds at the Winchester EMS. The email did not confirm any further information.

A phone call placed by Cox to the Scott County Commissioners with a message on May 1 has not been returned. An email inquiry with Scott County State’s Attorney Rick Crews’ office has also not been answered.

KHQA reported on April 29 that the State’s Attorney’s Office had launched an investigation into theft of taxpayer funds at the Winchester EMS. The report said that one employee had allegedly stolen taxpayer money despite the aforementioned requirements of the Special Service Area referendum. Winchester leadership said in a phone conversation with Cox on May 1 that their legal counsel has advised for them to make no public comment at this time as an investigation remains open and ongoing.

As of press time, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.