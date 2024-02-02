ISP, Conservation Police Searching For Missing Petersburg Man

The Illinois Missing Persons network has issued an alert for a missing Petersburg man.

29-year old Zachary Pasley is said to have left his girlfriend’s home about 2:45 in the afternoon on Wednesday and has not been seen nor heard from since. Some reports say he suffers from depression and may attempt to harm himself.

He was last seen leaving the residence in a silver Honda Civic LX 4-door sedan with tinted windows. License plate # CZ85092. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and a black beanie.

Pasley is a white male of thin build, with short brown hair, brown eyes. He stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Pasley may still be in the Petersbur area, but all has ties to Springfield and Waverly. His vehicle has not been pinged in area flock cameras.

Officials are asking for you not to approach Zach if you see him but please call 9-1-1 immediately.